‘Blue Bloods’ Season 14 Update: When Will Show Return & More

CBS‘ long-running police procedural Blue Bloods will return for a 14th season, but the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes have thrown some obstacles in the way.

With that in mind, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming season of the hit Donnie Wahlberg-starring drama.

When Will Season 14 Air?

Unfortunately, Season 14 won’t make its way to our screens until 2024 at the earliest. The show was originally scheduled to begin filming in July 2023 with the aim of a fall premiere. However, due to the WGA and SAG strikes, production was shut down.

But fans can rest assured that Season 14 is a go, as CBS confirmed the renewal shortly before the premiere of the Season 13 finale. And it’s no real surprise, given the show is one of the most popular on the network, with it ranking as the number-three broadcast drama with 9.40 million viewers.

Who Will Be Back?

The majority of the main players will return for Season 14, including Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan and Tom Selleck as Danny’s father, Police Commissioner Frank Reagan.

In addition, Bridget Moynahan is back as Bureau Chief of the New York City District Attorney’s Office Erin Reagan; Will Estes once again plays Sergeant Jamie Reagan; Len Cariou returns as retired commissioner Henry Reagan; and Marisa Ramirez is back Danny’s partner Maria Baez.

Another character that we could see again is Jennifer Esposito‘s Jackie Curatola, who made a surprise return in Season 13. Esposito left the show back in 2012 due to her battles with Celiac disease. It’s not confirmed whether she will return for Season 14, but her character certainly has unfinished business with Danny.

What Are Season 14 Storylines?

While there is no official synopsis yet for Season 14, fans can make some assumptions based on the events of last season. As mentioned earlier, Jackie’s return has the potential to lead into the next season, as she is now working as the Chief of Police in Suffolk County, with Danny helping her track down an elusive serial killer.

There is also Erin’s election bid for the New York’s District Attorney position. She withdrew her name from the running in Season 13, but it’s clear that she hasn’t entirely let go of that dream.

Elsewhere, we’re sure to see Frank continue his battles with city officials as he tries to look out for his family.

Is Blue Bloods Airing Now?

While fans will have to wait for Season 14, CBS is re-airing classic episodes, starting on Friday, September 29, in the show’s usual 10/9c timeslot.

Last month, CBS asked viewers to vote from a curated list highlighting memorable character arcs, pivotal character introductions, and some of the outstanding guest stars who have appeared on the show throughout its 13-year run. Plus, as TV Insider reported last month episodes of the show from previous seasons are available to watch for free on streaming service Pluto TV.

Blue Bloods, Reruns, Begins, Friday, September 29, 10/9 c, CBS