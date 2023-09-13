CBS has announced the premiere dates for returning daytime shows, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Price is Right, Let’s Make a Deal, and The Young and the Restless.

Season 37 of The Bold and the Beautiful is slated to premiere September 21, beginning with Kimberlin Brown’s Sheila Carter “learning that Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has gone to great lengths to prove his love for her,” according to the network. “A new intern at Forrester Creations, fashion student Luna (Lisa Yamada), has arrived with a mysterious past.”

Drew Carey‘s The Price is Right will debut on September 25 in a new advanced facility in Glendale after 51 years of filming in Los Angeles’ Television City compound. The series will also see the return of a live studio audience for the first time since 2020.

Alongside The Price Is Right, Let’s Make a Deal will premiere, marking its 60th season and 15 with host Wayne Brady at the helm. Expect a $15,000 giveaway for a contestant to commemorate the occasion.

Finally, The Young and the Restless will premiere in its 51st year on TV on October 3. “Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) fights to protect his legacy at all costs while an unexpected adversary challenges Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott),” says an official synopsis.

“Viewers will be treated to returns from fan-favorite characters Mamie Johnson (Veronica Redd), who has unfinished business with rival Jill Abbott (Jess Walton), and Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian), who finds himself caught between ex-wives Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Christine ‘Cricket’ Blair (Lauralee Bell, who is celebrating 40 years on the show). And Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) vow renewal with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) will be the perfect setting for romance, intrigue, and family drama.”

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS (check your local listings)

The Price is Right, CBS (check your local listings)

Let’s Make a Deal, Weekdays, CBS (check your local listings)

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS (check your local listings)