It’s good news for The Young and the Restless fans, as Veronica Redd will be returning to Geona City on Tuesday, September 26, reprising her fan-favorite role as Mamie Johnson.

Redd first joined the long-running soap in 1990, taking over from Marguerite Ray as the Abbott family’s housekeeper Mamie, which she continued to play until 2004 (after a four-year hiatus from 95-99) when she parted ways with the show. However, Redd returned briefly earlier this year for the soap’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

It isn’t yet clear how long Redd will be back, but fans should expect to see Mamie once again reconnecting with the Abbotts, who have been going through their own drama as of late. The siblings are currently at war following Jack’s (Peter Bergman) marriage to Diane (Susan Walters) and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) engagement to Tucker (Trevor St. John). Maybe Mamie can help whip them into shape?

Redd has a long-tenured career on television, appearing in the likes of The Jeffersons, Good Times, Hill Street Blues, Lou Grant, WKRP in Cincinnati, and Diff’rent Strokes. And her film credits include Clean and Sober (1988), The Five Heartbeats (1991), and Blue Hill Avenue (2001).

Speaking to DaytimeConfidential.com about her return for the 50th anniversary special earlier this year, Redd said, “It was surreal! They just called and asked if I wanted to come back! I kept thinking, “Is this real?” After about four days, I still couldn’t believe that I was back talking to The Young and the Restless.”

She continued, “The thing is, how do you stay camera-ready? When I got on the set, it had not changed at all. Matter of fact, I get to comment on that. I also felt like I missed a lot of people who had gone on. Jerry Douglas (John Abbott) would have just been there all the time.”

Douglas, who played the Abbott family patriarch, died in 2021, and Redd spoke about the impact he had.

“I’ve been listening to everybody’s voices and their cadences, and I just knew I was missing [Douglas’] voice,” she said. “I don’t think I realized until I was back how much I really missed his voice, personality, and his character. It was really the most significant thing that caught me by surprise.”