Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

The holidays are a time for family members to return home and the same goes for Genoa City on The Young and the Restless. And starting Thursday, December 22, rock star/heartthrob Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) will be back on the CBS daytime drama.

“It feels like sort of a class reunion,” Damian tells TV Insider of his return. “Just walking into the building all the years, all that history, wonderful experiences, incredible friendships, and a lot of love. I felt that, and I felt that surrounding me and just to sit on that set and to work with some of my favorite people was just an amazing experience.”

As for what brings Danny back, Damian can shed light on some of the details. “First of all, he’s visiting his son, Daniel (Michael Graziadei). It starts there, and then he encounters several other characters, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), Tracy (Beth Maitland), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), and could possibly run into Cricket (Lauralee Bell),” teases Damian.

Since Danny has been off the Y&R canvas for several years, has he changed since we last saw him? “[Danny] seemed like he was just straight off the Rock On tour,” Damian says, laughing. “He does talk about his past and what’s going on personally in his life, as far as relationships. The audience will learn a lot about that.”

Watch the interview above, and get a glimpse at some of the classic clips from Damian’s earlier run on the show.

The Young and the Restless, weekdays, CBS.