‘The Young & the Restless’: Michael Damian Previews Danny Romalotti’s Return (VIDEO)

Jim Halterman
Comments

The holidays are a time for family members to return home and the same goes for Genoa City on The Young and the Restless. And starting Thursday, December 22, rock star/heartthrob Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) will be back on the CBS daytime drama.

“It feels like sort of a class reunion,” Damian tells TV Insider of his return. “Just walking into the building all the years, all that history, wonderful experiences, incredible friendships, and a lot of love. I felt that, and I felt that surrounding me and just to sit on that set and to work with some of my favorite people was just an amazing experience.”

Michael Damian - 'The Young and the Restless'

As for what brings Danny back, Damian can shed light on some of the details. “First of all, he’s visiting his son, Daniel (Michael Graziadei). It starts there, and then he encounters several other characters, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), Tracy (Beth Maitland), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), and could possibly run into Cricket (Lauralee Bell),” teases Damian.

Michael Graziadei Reveals Who 'Had a Huge Hand' in His 'Y&R' Return
Related

Michael Graziadei Reveals Who 'Had a Huge Hand' in His 'Y&R' Return

Since Danny has been off the Y&R canvas for several years, has he changed since we last saw him? “[Danny] seemed like he was just straight off the Rock On tour,” Damian says, laughing. “He does talk about his past and what’s going on personally in his life, as far as relationships. The audience will learn a lot about that.”

Watch the interview above, and get a glimpse at some of the classic clips from Damian’s earlier run on the show.

The Young and the Restless, weekdays, CBS.

The Young and the Restless - CBS

The Young and the Restless where to stream

The Young and the Restless

Michael Damian




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
1
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: D.B. Woodside Needs Rescuing in Season 4 Premiere (PHOTOS)
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
2
‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Teases Season 7 Will Arrive in 2023
Jodie Foster in 'True Detective'
3
Sneak Peek at ‘True Detective,’ ‘And Just Like That’ & More in New HBO Max Promo
Alley Mills for 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
4
Alley Mills on ‘GH’ & ‘B&B’ Characters, Talks Reunion With Dan Lauria on ‘Fantasy Island’
Idris Elba in 'Luther: The Fallen Sun'
5
‘Luther’ Movie Gets Official Title ‘The Fallen Sun’