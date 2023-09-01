How ‘The Price Is Right’ Paid Tribute to Bob Barker

The legendary game show host Bob Barker, who died on Saturday, August 26, was honored on Thursday’s (August 31) episode of The Price Is Right, which featured highlights of some of his most memorable moments on the show.

Drew Carey hosted the special episode, which paid tribute to Barker, his many accomplishments, and his storied career in television.

“Most people remember Bob from the 35 years he spent hosting The Price Is Right,” Carey began (per People). “So it’s easy to forget that for 18 years, he was a fixture in America’s living rooms for Truth or Consequences, a radio host before that, and a naval aviator during World War II.”

He continued, “We’ll also remember Bob for his tireless work on behalf of all animals, from whales and elephants to the cats and dogs who reminded everybody at the end of the show to get spayed or neutered.”

Tonight we’re honoring the legendary Bob Barker on @CBS and @paramountplus. Don’t miss these priceless moments and more on The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker. pic.twitter.com/KtErXlkvdu — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) September 1, 2023

Carey went on to call Barker a “legend,” saying that while the word gets thrown around too much these days, “It couldn’t be more appropriate when you think about Bob’s time on The Price Is Right.”

The comedian heaped praise on Barker for how he made sure the contestants were “the real stars of the show,” referring to the late host as “the master of the game.”

Following Carey’s introduction, the episode showed a clip of Barker sharing how his career started following his time as a war veteran. Viewers were also treated to famous clips, including Barker’s first Price Is Right episode in 1972, the debut of a new wheel, introducing the game “Plinko” for the first time, and the naming of “The Bob Barker Studio” soundstage.

“Bob celebrated more milestones on the show than we can count,” Carey added. “The thousands of episodes, becoming the longest-running game show in television history, celebrating his 50 years in television and so many more.”

After showing a clip of Barker’s final Price is Right episode, Carey wrapped things up, saying, “On behalf of all people and animals everywhere. Thank you, Bob Barker.”