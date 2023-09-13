Selena Gomez Speaks Out After Her VMA Reactions Go Viral

Selena Gomez has had enough of being the subject of ridicule on the internet. She promises to “never be a meme again” after going viral at the MTV Video Music Awards. The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram to declare that she wants to avoid becoming a meme in the future. She said she’d rather remain true to herself than endure the internet’s scrutiny.

“I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love,” she posted on her Instagram Story.

During the awards ceremony, where Gomez and artist Rema received the award for the best Afrobeats video for their collaboration “Calm Down,” Gomez’s reactions were captured on camera, leading fans to create memes. Notably, when Chris Brown was announced as a nominee in the best R&B video category, Gomez stopped clapping and expressed discomfort. This moment garnered attention due to Brown’s history of accusations of violence against women, including his assault on Rihanna in 2009.

Gomez also attracted attention for her reaction to Olivia Rodrigo’s performance. As Rodrigo performed a mash-up of songs from her recently released album Guts, Gomez was seen looking somewhat confused and closing her ears as the stage began to mimic the music video for the song “Vampire.”

While some users on social media platforms suggested Gomez was covering her ears to block out Rodrigo’s singing, others defended her reaction, stating that Gomez might have thought something was wrong on stage.

Gomez has previously been the subject of memes, particularly when her friend Dominic J West posted a photo of her wrapped in a blanket and looking pensive. Despite this, Gomez took the ribbing in stride and even shared some of the funniest memes on her Instagram, showing her sense of humor.