2023 MTV Video Music Awards: See Shakira, Lil Wayne & More Perform (VIDEO)

New Jersey’s Prudential Center became the center of the music universe on Tuesday, September 12, as recording artists converged and cheered each other on at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, with the one and only Nicki Minaj as emcee.

Lil Wayne and Olivia Rodrigo opened the festivities — one with an explosive medley and another with a show-stopper — and that was just the warm-up. Check out those acts and more performances below.

Lil Wayne

Weezy opened the show in fiery fashion, performing his tracks “Uproar” and “Kat Food.” (And yes, that is a Missy Elliott Sample you hear.)

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo brought the house down — literally — as the set collapsed around her during her rendition of “Vampire.” It was all an act, though, and she came back on stage to sing “Get Him Back!”

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion perform "Bongos" for the first time at the 2023 MTV

In case the percussion wasn’t a dead giveaway, these two rap stars brought the “Bongos” — and no microphones were harmed in the making of this performance.

Demi Lovato

demi lovato performing 'heart attack', 'sorry not sorry' and 'cool for the summer'

True to the hard-rock angle of her upcoming remix album Revamped, Lovato gave sharper edges to her pop hits “Heart Attack” “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Cool for the Summer” on the VMAS stage.

Kaliii

No, Kaliii wasn’t performing “Area Codes” from another area code—she lit up VMAs’ Doritos Extended Play Stage. It was a short performance, but she got more airplay later in the broadcast with a performance of “K Toven.”

Anitta

The Brazilian singer told us who she “Used to Be,” she brought the “Funk Rave” to the stage … and then she got a “Grip”!

Doja Cat

Doja Cat performs "Attention," "Paint the Town Red," & "Demons," at the 2023 MTV

This rapper certainly got our “Attention” — and that of audience member Tiffany Haddish — with her first VMAS song. Then she had a chance to “Paint the Town Red” and to exorcise some “Demons.”

Shakira

Video Vanguard recipient Shakira performs her top hits at the 2023

This year’s Video Vanguard Award blessed the audience with a medley of her greatest hits, including “She Wolf,” “Te Felicito,” and “Whenever, Wherever.” And no, her hips still aren’t lying.

Stay tuned for more performances as the 2023 MTV VMAs continue!