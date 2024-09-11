Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Everyone’s favorite it couple has made their awards debut…. just perhaps not the way people might’ve expected. Who other than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could we be talking about? No one!

The superstar singer and stylish Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been going strong since July 2023, but they still have yet to walk a red carpet together. And while the couple did not show up together at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards as their big red carpet moment, as many expected, Swift did make things awards season official when crediting her beau for at least part of the night’s biggest win: Video of the Year for her collaboration with Post Malone, “Fortnight.”

After thanking cameo stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, the cinematographer and production designer, Swift went on to credit Kelce for making the shoot a joyous one, even if it had some heavy subject matter: “The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make. And something that I’ll always remember is that when I would finish a take, and I’d and I’d say cut, and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that, that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” she said. “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

“My boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness, fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.” — Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/jFv0rBGiha — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) September 12, 2024

Swift was up for a plethora of awards — 12 to be exact — and won half of those. She also won Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Editing, and Song of the Summer. (Earlier in the night, she humbly ceded some of her time on the stage to Post Malone for their Best Collaboration acceptance speech.)

She went on to once again encourage her fans to vote in this 2024 general election during her speech.

By winning six of the VMA awards this evening, she also broke Beyoncé‘s record (26) of having the most VMA awards.

The 2024 VMAs marks 15 years since the shocking moment when Kanye West ran up on stage when Swift won Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me.” The rapper declared right in front of Swift, “Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” This sparked a years-long feud between West and Swift.

This is not the first time Taylor and Travis have supported each other in public. Swift, who is a regular at Kelce’s football games, was even shown in ESPN’s NFL promo trailer. She cheered on Travis at the 2024 Super Bowl and attended his first game of the new season. Over the summer, Kelce was in the audience at several of her Eras Tour concerts all across the world.

Swift and Kelce have not been keeping their relationship private by any means. They’ve been spotted out on date nights in Kansas City, New York, and Los Angeles. Earlier this month they were even seen singing to “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” by The Darkness at the U.S. Open with fellow Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes.

The couple’s semi-outing at the VMAs came one day after the Grammy-winning singer publicly revealed she’ll be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and her VP candidate Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election. She signed her announcement, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady,” a dig at Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance.