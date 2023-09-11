Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 11-17.

It’s the cover story for the September issue of TV Insider Magazine, so of course The Morning Show, back for its third season (September 13 on Apple TV+), tops our list this week, with new power players joining Jennifer Aniston‘s Alex and Reese Witherspoon‘s Bradley. Also streaming this week is the series premiere of Wilderness (September 15 on Prime Video), starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Liv and Will, whose marriage isn’t what she thought; he’s having an affair with Ashley Benson‘s Cara.

Back for new seasons (sort of, in one case) are game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune (September 11, check your local listings). The former will be using recycled material and material written before the writers’ strike and kicking off its new season with a Second Chance Tournament of Season 37 players, while the latter returns for Pat Sajak‘s last year as host.

It’s also time for the MTV Video Music Awards (September 12 on MTV), with Taylor Swift leading all nominees with 11 and performances from Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shakira, Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato, and more. Plus, Yellowstone makes its broadcast debut on September 17, with CBS airing the Paramount Network drama about the Duttons and their ranch from the first season.

The only show returning to our list from last week is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (was #1).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.