With the new season of The Morning Show comes a batch of new characters all set to make changes at UBA.

The Morning Show Season 3 premieres Wednesday, September 13, on Apple TV+. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, following Steve Carell‘s Mitch Kessler exiting the series in tragic, dramatic fashion in the Season 2 ender.

As the Season 3 logline teases, “the stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

TV Insider Magazine got an exclusive look into each newcomer for our September 2023 cover story (see below), and these characters are sure to make waves.

On the returning character side, Billy Crudup‘s Cory Ellison will be up to his usual wild business dealings in the new installment, and Mark Duplass‘s Chip Black will continue to work closely with Alex as she stars in Alex Unfiltered Season 2, the series they concocted while Alex was quarantined at home and battling a gnarly bout of COVID.

Alex is more than healthy in Season 3 — she’s thriving. And she’ll have to contend with the chemistry shared with Jon Hamm‘s Paul Marks. As for Bradley, her ex, Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies), will also be back. And the biggest (welcome) change for Bradley: She’s leading UBA’s nightly news.

Below, executive producer/director Mimi Leder explains how each new character in The Morning Show Season 3 fits into the narrative.

The Morning Show, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, September 13, Apple TV+

For in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows, including The Morning Show, from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up TV Insider’s September issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Jon Hamm in 'The Morning Show'
AppleTV

Jon Hamm as Paul Marks

Corporate titan Paul Marks’ considerable wealth could solve UBA’s financial challenges.

“He’s a tech billionaire who comes into the story and changes UBA forever,” says Leder of the Mad Men Emmy winner’s character. “It gets really complicated, and he’s an accelerant and pushes everybody toward their truth.”

That includes Stella Bak (Greta Lee), the UBA news division president. They have a history. “Stella’s living with this great power now, and she’s forced to face something from her past.” A more pressing question may be, does Paul have a future with Aniston’s Alex?

“Something is missing from her life,” Leder says. “She’s alone and focused on work, and then meets Paul.” As things play out, it’s interesting to note Paul is not invincible. “He’s vulnerable to capitalism and shifts in power just like everyone else.”

Nicole Beharie in 'The Morning Show'
AppleTV

Nicole Beharie as Christina Hunter

The Scenes From a Marriage costar plays Olympic gold medalist Christina Hunter, who joins The Morning Show as a coanchor.

“She’s a natural but finds out UBA’s turf wars are different from the clarity of the track,” says Leder. “She’s looking at what winning looks like [in this environment] and navigating the maze of racism and misogyny. She discovers a new side of herself.”

Clive Standen-'The Morning Show'
Getty Images

Clive Standen as Andre Ford

Standen’s (Vikings) Andre Ford is a freelance photojournalist covering the war in Ukraine. UBA producer Mia Jordan (Karen Pittman) relies on him.

“He’s very sexy and smart and has a moral center. He also has commitment issues,” Leder says.

Tig Notaro and Jon Hamm in 'The Morning Show' Season 3
Apple TV+

Tig Notaro as Amanda Robinson

The famed stand-up shines as Marks’ chief of staff/fixer. Amanda Robinson sums things up for her busy boss with deadpan deliveries, such as explaining Alex to him: “She walks on water in Milwaukee.” Raves Leder. “She steals every scene she’s in.”

Stephen Fry-'The Morning Show'
Getty Images

Stephen Fry as Leonard Cromwell

As ruthless board member Leonard Cromwell, Fry (The Sandman) is “an ally” of UBA chairwoman Cybil (Holland Taylor), Leder says. “Until the chess pieces suddenly change.”

