How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ on CBS & Where to Stream All 5 Seasons

We might not know when we’ll see the Duttons again for their final episodes, but there’s more than one way for you to catch up on or rewatch the four and a half seasons of Yellowstone that are out already. And the best news of all for cable viewers is that the show is finally headed to network TV later in September.

The Paramount Network drama chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with properties it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park. In addition to Costner, the cast includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, and others.

Since it premiered in 2018, Taylor Sheridan has expanded the world of Yellowstone with prequels 1883 and 1923 — the latter of which will return for a second season — on Paramount+, and there have been talks of another spinoff.

Read on to find out where to watch Yellowstone as well as when to expect Season 5 Part 2 to premiere.

When Will Yellowstone Air on CBS?

With the writers and actors strikes halting production across Hollywood, CBS announced in July that it pivoted its fall schedule to include scripted series from Paramount+ (such as SEAL Team) and Paramount Network. Yellowstone will make its broadcast debut on CBS, starting with Season 1, on Sunday, September 17, at 8:30/7:30c with a two-hour block. (Note: There will be an NFL on CBS football doubleheader, which could cause a delay in the start time.) Then, episodes will air back-to-back, starting on September 24 at 8/7c.

Where Is Yellowstone Streaming?

While the prequels are available on Paramount+, the original series is not. You can watch episodes on ParamountNetwork.com by signing in using your TV provider, or you can stream the first four seasons, as well as the first half of the fifth, on Peacock.

When & Where Will Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Premiere?

Due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes, it’s unknown when it will. But when it does, it will air on Paramount Network, likely on Sunday nights as usual. As for when it will then be available to stream, chances are it will be at least five months after the finale airs; Season 5 Part 1 ended on January 1 then dropped on the streaming service on May 25. Since it’s hard to imagine NBCUniversal giving up the streaming rights, that will most probably be on Peacock as well.

What Questions Need to Be Answered in Yellowstone‘s Final Episodes?

There are quite a few. The most pressing: Will Beth (Reilly) and Jamie (Bentley) go through with their (so far only early) plans to have the other killed? Will John be impeached? How will the series explain Costner’s absence, with his future on the show unclear?