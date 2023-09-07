How Well Do You Know Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon’s Past TV Roles? (QUIZ)

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are two of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

They first acted together as sisters in Friends, and The Morning Show reunited them as co-leading ladies. Aniston and Witherspoon are TV Insider Magazine’s cover stars for the September 2023 issue (see below), which details everything you’ve been dying to know about The Morning Show Season 3, including exclusive intel about Jon Hamm‘s new character, the details of which have been kept secret until now.

The Morning Show Season 3 is “juicier and sexier” than ever, executive producer/director Mimi Leder told TV Insider for the cover story. And the new episodes will see Aniston’s Alex Levy and Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson hitting new career heights with separate ventures at UBA. The co-anchors will still be involved in the titular morning news program, but their roles are going to look much different with their new gigs and colleagues new and old.

Speaking of roles, how well do you know Aniston and Witherspoon’s TV histories? Ahead of the September 13 premiere, we want to test your knowledge. Below is a quiz filled with Aniston and Witherspoon TV trivia, from their earliest small-screen roles through their time together on Friends and leading up to The Morning Show. And to commemorate their cover story for the September 2023 issue, we’re adding some exciting prizes to the mix.

Participating in the 15-question quiz below enters you in a sweepstakes to win a Roku Streaming Stick 4K. Emails are required when submitting your answers so we can reach out about your possible prize.

Once the quiz window ends (11 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 30), eight participants will be randomly selected from the list of participants. Winners will be notified via email on Monday, October 2.

Prove you’re an Aniston and Witherspoon expert in the quiz below, and see the stars return to the small screen in The Morning Show Season 3 on Apple TV+.

For in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows, including The Morning Show, from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up TV Insider’s September issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

The Morning Show, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, September 13, Apple TV+