Who Are TV’s Best Morning Show Co-Anchors? (POLL)

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) return to fictional TV network UBA in new roles in The Morning Show Season 3.

Premiering Wednesday, September 13, on Apple TV+, the drama’s new installment finds Alex hitting big with Alex Unfiltered, her solo show created during her rough bout with COVID. Also riding solo in the episode is Bradley, who’s now anchoring the nightly news and is getting award recognition for her efforts.

Network news anchors juggling multiple gigs is one of the many ways The Morning Show pulls from its real-life inspirations. Robin Roberts, for example, has been one of ABC‘s most recognizable faces for decades thanks to her work as co-anchor of Good Morning America and her contributions to World News Tonight, 20/20, and ESPN (part of the ABC umbrella). Over at NBC, Al Roker serves as weatherman and feature anchor for TODAY in addition to co-hosting TODAY‘s third hour.

Like Roberts, Roker, and the slew of real-life morning show hosts, Alex and Bradley will wear many hats at UBA this season. The news duo took fictional audiences by storm in Season 1 when Alex plucked Bradley from obscurity by making her Mitch Kessler’s (Steve Carell) replacement. Bradley made a name for herself that won’t soon be forgotten on the network after that. In their few years together, Alex and Bradley have made themselves a household name in this show’s universe.

With The Morning Show Season 3 premiere just around the corner, we want to know which real-life morning show co-hosts are your favorites. Do you prefer the team over at CBS Mornings led by veteran interviewer Gayle King? How about the TODAY show gang?

Below is a list of current network morning show hosts. Let us know who you think is the best by casting your vote, and be sure to tune into The Morning Show Season 3 to see what changes await UBA with the addition of Jon Hamm‘s Elon Musk-type tech tycoon.

For in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows, including The Morning Show, from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up TV Insider’s September issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

The Morning Show, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, September 13, Apple TV+