‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Turns 20: See the 10 Most-Viewed Clips (VIDEO)

Though The Ellen DeGeneres Show may be remembered more for its behind-the-scenes turmoil than its on-camera activities these days, don’t forget all the laughs the syndicated talk show offered during its 19-season run.

Ellen DeGeneres made her debut as a full-time talk show host on September 8, 2003, with Jennifer Aniston, then starting her final Friends season, as the first guest.

Now it’s 20 years hence, and clips from Ellen have amassed millions of views online. Here are the top videos from the show’s official YouTube channel.

10. Justin Bieber surprises a super-fan: 64 million views

In 2011, when Justin Bieber was still a teen idol, he surprised a 15-year-old devotee named Paige at her home. Actually, he surprised Paige in her bedroom, which she had plastered with photos and posters of the pop star, like a true Belieber.

9. Britney Spears gets into the “Gangnam Style”: 65 million views

DeGeneres thought Britney Spears would need to take off her pumps to get a “Gangnam Style” dance tutorial from Psy, but the South Korean pop star told Spears to leave them on. “The mindset of this dance is, dress classy and dance cheesy,” he explained.

8. Sophia Grace and Rosie perform “Rolling in the Deep”: 71 million views

Cousins Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland were two of DeGeneres’ most frequent guests after the host discovered YouTube footage of them singing. Here, they perform “Rolling in the Deep,” a song by fellow Brit Adele, on the talk show in 2011.

7. Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars bring the “Uptown Funk”: 80 million views

At the height of “Uptown Funk” popularity in 2015, Bruno Mars had the whole Ellen audience join in on the choreography when he and Mark Ronson performed their hit collaboration on the talk show. DeGeneres displayed some fancy footwork, too, as Mars sang “L.A., hit your hallelujah.”

6. Audience members show off their epic party tricks: 82 million views

For one 2015 Ellen episode, audience members showed off incredible skills — but only after the rest of the audience weighed in on whether the feats would succeed or fail. Keep an eye out for the sole spectator who thought that 14-year-old Alexis couldn’t roller-skate under a limbo bar.

5. Emma demonstrates her gymnastic genius: 90 million views

A 3-year-old named Emma wowed the Ellen audience with her athletic talent in a 2016 installment of the talk show. And get this: Emma hadn’t even been doing gymnastics for a year by that point.

4. The “One-Eyed Monster” attacks: 91 million views

Two hapless attendees at a 2017 Ellen taping became the first people targeted by the talk show’s “One-Eyed Monster.” As the trivia game progressed, one contestant was gobbled up by the monster, and the other received a $5,000 prize.

3. Adam Levine meets a pint-sized admirer: 116 million views

Internet users saw 3-year-old Mila pitch a fit from the back seat of her mom’s car when she found out that Adam Levine had gotten married. But when it came time for Mila to meet the Maroon 5 singer on Ellen in 2015, the little girl totally clammed up!

2. Costume ideas for 2014’s pop culture: 125 million views

So many trick-or-treaters dressed up as Disney princesses Anna and Elsa for Halloween 2014, but how many Frozen fans went as a block of ice? (And if you think that’s bad, wait until you see DeGeneres’ idea for an Olivia Pope costume.)

1. Sophia Grace and Rosie meet Nicki Minaj: 150 million views

After gaining internet fame for their YouTube cover of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass,” Sophia Grace and Rosie got to meet and perform with the rapper in 2011. As she got outfitted with a wig for the occasion, Sophia Grace screamed, “I’m the second Nicki Minaj!”