Bob Barker’s Memorial Plans Announced as His Girlfriend Nancy Burnet Speaks Out

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Bob Barker and Nancy Burnet
Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Mercy for Animals
Bob Barker and Nancy Burnet in 2013

The Price Is Right

 More

Following Bob Barker’s death on Saturday, August 26, his longtime publicist has shared the plans for the former Price Is Right host’s memorial.

Publicist Roger Neal said that there will be no public services for Barker, according to the TV star’s wishes, and that Barker will be laid to rest next to his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills neighborhood, Deadline reports

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” Neal said in a statement on Saturday, per People, after Barker, 99, died of natural causes in his Hollywood Hills home.

Bob Barker of The Price Is Right

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Nancy Burnet, Barker’s girlfriend, also shared a statement: “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” she said, People reports. “We were great friends over these 40 [years]. He will be missed.”

See Bob Barker Tributes From Drew Carey, Adam Sandler & More
Related

See Bob Barker Tributes From Drew Carey, Adam Sandler & More

Alongside tributes from Price Is Right successor Drew Carey and Happy Gilmore costar Adam Sandler, CBS honored the TV legend in a tweet on Saturday. “We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker,” the network shared. “During his 35 years as host of The Price Is Right, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”

According to People, Barker is survived by half-brother Kent Valandra, half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, and half-niece Vickie Valandra Kelly.

The Price Is Right - CBS

The Price Is Right where to stream

The Price Is Right

Bob Barker

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
9-1-1 — Oliver Stark
1
‘9-1-1’: Major Premiere & Finale Emergencies, Ranked
Bob Barker and Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore' (1996)
2
10 of Bob Barker’s Best TV & Film Moments
Bob Barker hugging a contestant in the 1970s on 'The Price Is Right'
3
See Bob Barker Tributes From Drew Carey, Adam Sandler & More
Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer in 'Chicago Fire'
4
What Will Brett’s Answer to Casey’s Proposal on ‘Chicago Fire’ Be?
Arleen Sorkin arrives at Les Girls 9, a cabaret featuring celebrity performances to raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Coalition on October 5, 2009 in Los Angeles
5
Arleen Sorkin Dies: Original Voice of Harley Quinn & ‘Days’ Star Was 67