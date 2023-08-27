Bob Barker’s Memorial Plans Announced as His Girlfriend Nancy Burnet Speaks Out

Following Bob Barker’s death on Saturday, August 26, his longtime publicist has shared the plans for the former Price Is Right host’s memorial.

Publicist Roger Neal said that there will be no public services for Barker, according to the TV star’s wishes, and that Barker will be laid to rest next to his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills neighborhood, Deadline reports

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us,” Neal said in a statement on Saturday, per People, after Barker, 99, died of natural causes in his Hollywood Hills home.

Nancy Burnet, Barker’s girlfriend, also shared a statement: “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally,” she said, People reports. “We were great friends over these 40 [years]. He will be missed.”

Alongside tributes from Price Is Right successor Drew Carey and Happy Gilmore costar Adam Sandler, CBS honored the TV legend in a tweet on Saturday. “We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker,” the network shared. “During his 35 years as host of The Price Is Right, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”

According to People, Barker is survived by half-brother Kent Valandra, half-nephews Robert Valandra and Chip Valandra, and half-niece Vickie Valandra Kelly.