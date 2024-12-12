‘The Price Is Right’ Player has Epic Win 32 Years After Bob Barker Letdown

A contestant on The Price is Right won a car prize that was 32 years in the making. After losing out on a Chevrolet when he appeared in March of 1992 with Bob Barker, Brian came back with a vengeance on Thursday (December 11) and won himself a brand new Toyota in a glorious game show moment.

The big win began with host Drew Carey calling Brian up from the audience. He instantly noticed the contestant’s shirt, which showed a younger version of him standing alongside the late host. “I love that shirt. Is that you and Bob Barker?” Carey asked.

“That’s me and Bob back in 1992!” Brian confirmed. “Wow!” Carey replied in awe as the audience cheered. Carey asked how he had done back then, and Brian shared that he had “done well,” but when he made it to the Showcase, he lost out on a purple Camaro.

“Aw!” Carey exclaimed. “That would have been worth some money today, right?” A quick Google search would show that the rare model would be worth $30,000 today if he’d kept it pristine. Carey revealed that the prize he could win from the Switcharoo Game was, poetically enough, a flashy new Toyota Corolla. “I have the chance to win a car?!” Brian asked in disbelief.

With that, Brian took on the Switcharoo Game, which is played for a car and four small prizes. The game entails the prices for five prizes (one being the car) shown on the board, and the tens digit missing from each one. The contestant is given number blocks that correspond with the different missing digits, and they have to fill in each price with the blocks in 30 seconds. The contestant is told how many digits were correctly placed, but not which ones. If all five prices are correct, the contestant wins all five prizes. Otherwise, the contestant has the option of quitting and taking whatever prizes were correct, or making a “Switcheroo” to try and correct their mistakes in another 30 seconds.

Brian’s initial 30 seconds started, and he put a the 5 block by the ice scraper (making it $50), the 8 block by the massager ($86), a 3 by the iron ($33), a 4 by the pillow ($45) and a 2 by the car ($2,3528). The timer ran out and it was revealed he only got 2 prices correct. someone yelled “boo!”

Brian opted for the second round, and the 30 seconds began again. He switched around a few items, and he wound up with one one price correct. The audience moaned as it seemed like he wouldn’t win a car- for the second time on the game show. However, host Carey went to reveal which lone item he correctly guessed, and lo and behold, it was the car. Brian sped over to his new vehicle and Carey and model Alexis high-fived, the audience going wild.

The game show shared the clip on YouTube, where fans came on down to the comments section to celebrate the incredibly deserving win.

“After not getting a car on the show in 1992, Brian comes back and gets one after all! Woohoo!” one fan wrote.

“Omg I remember Brian! I watched that episode from 92. He knew everything! The rules to all the games, the wheel, the showcase, he even did the ticket plug! Awesome!” wrote another.

“I remember that episode from 1992! Great redemption for him!!” wrote a third.

“Against all odds he pulled off a miracle win congrats Brian,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth simply said, “Way to go man!”

