Bob Barker, known for hosting The Price is Right, has died at the age of 99.

The prolific host was known for hosting CBS’ game show, the longest-running daytime game show in North American television history, for 35 years. Before then, Barker hosted the trivia quiz show Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1975.

News of Barker’s passing was shared by his representative, who told TMZ he died peacefully on the morning of Saturday, August 26, at his home in Los Angeles of natural causes.

Robert William Barker was born in Darrington, Washington, on December 12, 1923. He enlisted in War World II after he worked part-time in radio during college at Drury University. In the ‘50s, he moved to California to pursue a career in broadcasting with his show, The Bob Barker Show, for six years. It wasn’t until ‘56 that he transitioned into hosting game shows, starting with Truth or Consequences and the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants from 1967 to 1987.

During that time, he began his long tenure as host of The Price Is Right revival in 1972. It was here that he became a staple within popular culture, cementing himself synonymous with the show itself. He went on to receive 19 Daytime Emmy Awards from 43 nominations throughout the years as host and executive producer of the game show, with one nom coming as co-host of the 1985 CBS Tournament of Roses Parade. He retired after 50 years in the industry and returned a few times later as a special guest.

In 1981, after the passing of his wife Dorothy Jo, Barker became an advocate for animal rights and animal rights activism, supporting organizations like the United Activists for Animal Rights and the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. Six years later, Barker requested the removal of fur prizes for the Miss USA pageant and stepped down as host when the producers refused.

He also donated millions of dollars toward the improvement and create a better life for animals, including the study of animal rights, prohibiting Japanese whaling operations in the Southern Ocean, animal neutering programs, as well as several animal rescue and park facilities.

Barker’s other credits include Tattletales (1975–1976, with wife Dorothy Jo), Match Game (1973–1980), Pillsbury Bake-Off, Happy Gilmore (1996), and a special 2009 WWE Raw episode where he served as host.