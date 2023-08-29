Steve Harvey Shuts Downs Rumors That Wife Marjorie Cheated on Him

Family Feud host Steve Harvey has no time for the recent social media rumors claiming that his wife, Marjorie Harvey, cheated on him with the couple’s bodyguard and chef.

While appearing at the business event Invest Fest in Atlanta over the weekend, Steve brought up the rumors, which claim Marjorie cheated multiple times and is now seeking a $200 million divorce settlement.

“I’m fine. Marjorie fine,” Steve told those in attendance at the event (per the LA Times). “I don’t know what y’all are doing, but find something else to do, because we fine. Lord, have mercy.”

He continued, “I sure wish I could cuss though. Sometimes you wanna respond, but I ain’t got no time for rumor and gossip. God been good to me. I’m still shining.”

According to Fox News, the cheating allegations first arose after YouTuber Keem posted a since-deleted tweet on Twitter/X, which read, “Steve Harvey’s wife cheated on him with the bodyguard & the personal chef.”

Marjorie also responded to the gossip, taking to her Instagram page to share a screenshot of an article titled “How To Handle Being Lied About.” The photo also included a Bible verse about not retaliating.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” Marjorie wrote. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope.”

Marjorie is Steve’s third wife; they’ve been married since 2007 and share several children from previous relationships. Steve was previously married to Marcia Harvey and Mary Shackelford, the latter of which accused him of cheating on her with Marjorie. Both Steve and Marjorie denied Shackelford’s claims.

Since the cheating rumors, Steve has been posting a lot about his wife on Twitter/X. “I knew I was going to marry Marjorie the second I saw her,” he wrote in one post alongside a video of him sharing how he and Marjorie first met.

“Is it any surprise that I wake up grateful and happy every day?” he said in another post alongside a slideshow of pictures of his wife.

Is it any surprise that I wake up grateful and happy every day? pic.twitter.com/HXduEHrAPy — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 27, 2023

I knew I was going to marry Marjorie the second I saw her. pic.twitter.com/a4PVDm4cou — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 28, 2023