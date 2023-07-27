Steve Harvey Calls ‘Family Feud’ Contestant The ‘Best Worst’ Player Ever

Steve Harvey was left flabbergasted by a recent Family Feud contestant who managed to score a top answer despite completely butchering the name of a celebrity.

In the episode, which aired earlier this month, contestant Glenn was faced with the category “Name something that might be described as hot-hot-hot?” Answers such as “Chili Peppers” and “Hot Sauce/Salsa” were already on the board.

Struggling to think of an appropriate answer, Glenn decided to name the singer and Voice coach Kelly Clarkson. Except, he messed up the pronunciation, saying, “Kelly ClarkSTON.”

Harvey gave Glenn a chance to repeat himself and correct the answer, but again, he answered with, “Kelly Clarkston.”

Despite the mispronunciation, Glenn’s answer was accepted under the category “People,” which was the top answer on the board. Technically, Kelly Clarkston is probably a real person, hence being deemed correct, even if it obviously wasn’t who Glenn meant.

Harvey couldn’t believe Glenn managed to pull it off, referring to the contestant as “The best worst player I’ve ever seen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

Mispronunciations are a common cause of confusion on Family Feud. Earlier this year, a clip resurfaced of a woman giving a baffling answer in the “Name a sexy food you put on your mate’s body when you’re fooling around” category.

“I would have to say a liqueur,” the contestant said.

“A liqueur?” replied a baffled Harvey.

“Yeah, like a liquor,” she responded, to which Harvey said, “Oh, liquor… Excuse me, the Black guy’s not French. I’m sorry,:

Of course, neither liqueur nor liquor was on the answer board.

People making fools of themselves has long been the appeal of Family Feud, even more so on Celebrity Family Feud, which is currently airing on Sunday nights on ABC.

“People who tune in are gonna discover something brutally honest about celebrities, all of us are just like you,” Harvey told HollywoodOutbreak. “We don’t know everything; we’re going to say something completely absurd under pressure… it’s gonna be fun.”