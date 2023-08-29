‘Justified’ Finale, Romance on ‘Only Murders,’ Chopping up Gummies, Hunger Strikes in Northern Ireland

Chuck Hodes/FX

Justified: City Primeval

Season Finale 10/9c

“I’ve had enough excitement for one day,” sighs U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) midway through the final episode of the thrilling Justified sequel. Obviously, he’s speaking too soon, when the fallout between the Albanian mob and out-of-control psychopath Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) takes violent new twists, leading to a climactic showdown. And just when you think it’s over, it’s not. Stay tuned for a satisfying coda that resets Raylan’s Justified universe, teasing the possibility of more adventures to come. We can only hope.

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Love is in the air in the latest episode of the mystery-comedy, with an undercurrent of intrigue and buried secrets threatening to spoil the amorous mood. Charles (Steve Martin), once burned by his relationship to the murderous Jan in Season 1, now begins to question his rekindled romance with Joy (Andrea Martin), while Mabel (Selena Gomez) isn’t sure how she feels when she realizes that her stakeout with Tobert (Jesse Williams) is actually a date. The heart of the episode, though, dwells in the burgeoning attraction between Oliver (Martin Short) and his discovery, Loretta (Meryl Streep), whose home-cooked dinner doesn’t go exactly as planned. Does love mean never having to prove your innocence? Time will tell.

Food Network

Chopped

8/7c

Surprises come in all shapes, sizes and flavors in this cooking competition, but a green gummy in the appetizer round may prove an especially tough hurdle. The entrée round involves veal, and for dessert, the two remaining chefs race to get to the ice cream machine first. Ted Allen hosts, with Maneet Chauhan, Marc Murphy and Brooke Williamson as judges.

PBS

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

This docuseries about the Troubles in Northern Ireland is notable for its intimate and personal approach to history. This is especially true for the first of two episodes, which focuses on the story of three women caught up in the protests and hunger strikes against Margaret Thatcher’s policies. With car bombings and assassinations part of the new normal, the second episode deals with “The Dirty War” of the late 1980s, when the conflict leads to an intelligence war.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: