‘Justified’ Finale, Romance on ‘Only Murders,’ Chopping up Gummies, Hunger Strikes in Northern Ireland
U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens’ adventures in Detroit reach a climax in the finale of Justified: City Primeval. Romantic intrigue brings spice to Only Murders in the Building. Green gummies challenge the chefs on Chopped. The PBS docuseries Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland covers hunger strikes and bloody strife in the 1980s.
Justified: City Primeval
“I’ve had enough excitement for one day,” sighs U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) midway through the final episode of the thrilling Justified sequel. Obviously, he’s speaking too soon, when the fallout between the Albanian mob and out-of-control psychopath Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook) takes violent new twists, leading to a climactic showdown. And just when you think it’s over, it’s not. Stay tuned for a satisfying coda that resets Raylan’s Justified universe, teasing the possibility of more adventures to come. We can only hope.
Only Murders in the Building
Love is in the air in the latest episode of the mystery-comedy, with an undercurrent of intrigue and buried secrets threatening to spoil the amorous mood. Charles (Steve Martin), once burned by his relationship to the murderous Jan in Season 1, now begins to question his rekindled romance with Joy (Andrea Martin), while Mabel (Selena Gomez) isn’t sure how she feels when she realizes that her stakeout with Tobert (Jesse Williams) is actually a date. The heart of the episode, though, dwells in the burgeoning attraction between Oliver (Martin Short) and his discovery, Loretta (Meryl Streep), whose home-cooked dinner doesn’t go exactly as planned. Does love mean never having to prove your innocence? Time will tell.
Chopped
Surprises come in all shapes, sizes and flavors in this cooking competition, but a green gummy in the appetizer round may prove an especially tough hurdle. The entrée round involves veal, and for dessert, the two remaining chefs race to get to the ice cream machine first. Ted Allen hosts, with Maneet Chauhan, Marc Murphy and Brooke Williamson as judges.
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
This docuseries about the Troubles in Northern Ireland is notable for its intimate and personal approach to history. This is especially true for the first of two episodes, which focuses on the story of three women caught up in the protests and hunger strikes against Margaret Thatcher’s policies. With car bombings and assassinations part of the new normal, the second episode deals with “The Dirty War” of the late 1980s, when the conflict leads to an intelligence war.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- America’s Got Talent (8/7c, NBC): A second round of qualifiers competes for America’s vote. Or you could opt for new episodes of Fox’s musical game shows: Beat Shazam (8/7c) and Don’t Forget the Lyrics! (9/8c).
- Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (Discovery, 10/9c): A second season opens with an update on New Orleans’ Charity Hospital, the subject of national attention when patients were evacuated during the flooding from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
- The Curious Chef (streaming on Tastemade): Top Chef veteran Stephanie Izard ventures outside her restaurants’ kitchens in Season 2, exploring tantalizing tastes being cooked up in home kitchens, pop-up eateries and other outside-the-mainstream venues.