‘The Golden Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 9 Premiere Dates Revealed

ABC‘s The Bachelor franchise will be courting audiences Thursdays this Fall as the network announces premiere dates for The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise.

The Golden Bachelor will premiere September 28 at 8/7c, followed by Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 at 9/8c. Alongside the announcement, ABC released a new promo for the latter series, showcasing Gerry Turner, a widower looking for love. In the teaser, we see Turner with his daughter and grandson, discussing his dating process and sharing their biggest piece of dating advice in 2023. Check out the video below.

The upcoming spinoff series, hosted by Jesse Palmer, is set to showcase a “whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” according to the official ABC synopsis. “A hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life,” the description continues.

Meanwhile, there’s no information on who will be headed to Mexico for romance. During Charity Lawson’s The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, however, it was revealed that her contestant Brayden Bowers would join Paradise alongside Kat Izzo from Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor has been in the works for years, with the first inkling of its pending arrival coming in February 2020 when a casting call for “seniors looking for love” caught peoples’ attention.

The news comes as the Season 20 finale of The Bachelorette looms on August 21, where Lawson is expected to find true love.

