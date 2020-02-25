Everything We Know About ABC's 'The Bachelor' for Seniors

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is always looking for new talent, but this time the producers are expanding the age-range for the contestants.

In fact, according to a casting announcement made during the February 24 fantasy suite episode of The Bachelor, there’s going to be a spinoff focusing on senior citizens who are looking for love!

Chris Harrison’s voice is heard over the casting announcement, saying, "Looking for love in your golden years? We're looking for eligible seniors who want their shot at love."

No other information was given during the episode — including what the show would be called or when it would premiere — but an Instagram post from Bachelor producer Lindsay Liles revealed more of a description.

“The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show!” the casting call continues. Those interested are encouraged to head to SeniorDatingShow.CastingCrane.com,” the announcement read.

Needless to say, this news took Bachelor fans by surprise and many took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Omg did the commercial just say they’re doing a senior citizen version of the bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/cpLMNlcYw3 — Selina Kyle (@Selina_Kyle_60) February 25, 2020

I nominate the golden girls theme song as the anthem for senior bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/gO7HYg5ypf — Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) February 25, 2020

THIS IS NOT A DRILL - THEY ARE ANNOUCING A SENIOR CITIZEN BACHELOR HOLY SHIT ASDHGL I CANNOT WAIT GBYE ALL OTHER BACHELOR FRANCHIZESS #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/B8QrApwPGD — sally j (@salllyy_j) February 25, 2020

I thought we already did a Bachelor Senior Citizen? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/gEvw1KFOwG — ducky momo (@moniquegrace23) February 25, 2020

This obviously wouldn’t be the first spinoff for the franchise, as they started Bachelor in Paradise back in 2014 and also tried shows such as Bachelor Pad and Bachelor Winter Games.

Not to mention, ABC just announced a new show — The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart — which will show contestants looking for love through music. And word on the street is that Bachelor Summer Games will be coming this year, timed to the 2020 Summer Olympics.

What do you think of the new announcement? Would you watch a senior dating show? Let us know all of your thoughts!

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC