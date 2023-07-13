The creators of The Bachelor franchise are bringing a dating show for senior citizens in The Golden Bachelor. And in the first teaser from the series, ABC confirms that the first star of The Golden Bachelor will be revealed on Monday, July 17.

The video is simple but has the romantic flair Bachelor Nation expects from this franchise’s videos. A red rose is magically turned to gold in the short clip, which is captioned, “Looking to the future through rose gold lenses.” Fitting. Check out the teaser below.

The Golden Bachelor star will be revealed during Good Morning America on July 17, according to Variety. A new episode of The Bachelorette starring Charity Lawson will air later that night at 9/8c on ABC.

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” the logline teases.

“On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life,” it continues. “The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

The Golden Bachelor has been in the works for years, with the first inkling of its pending arrival coming in February 2020 when a casting call for “seniors looking for love” caught peoples’ attention. ABC officially confirmed the series was a go in May 2023, revealing that the first season would feature a male star with female contestants.

There is still no official Golden Bachelor premiere date, but perhaps that will change come Monday’s announcement. When it does finally debut, it will air on Mondays at 10/9c on ABC. What we do already know is that it will come out in the fall of 2023, as will Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. BIP typically airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. Should the airtime move to 9/8c this year, The Golden Bachelor could air immediately after, making for a two-hour Bachelor block on the network. Will you be tuning in?

The Golden Bachelor, Series Premiere, Fall 2023, ABC