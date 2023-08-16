The Neighborhood star Beth Behrs is moving from comedy to home renovation to give a longtime friend a gift — and maybe advice to the CBS series’ design team? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the August 18 of Secret Celebrity Renovation.

After Behrs watches an exchange between the show’s contractor Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano (Survivor) and interior designer Sabrina Soto — “Sabrina’s happy,” he notes after, explaining, “both of the walls we opened up did not contain a supporting beam, so both walls can go” — she can’t help but comment.

“Have you guys ever thought about going to couples therapy, but, like, for like entertainment couples, not like real couples?” Behrs asks. “I think it might help Rob a lot with his communication skills.” As Soto sees it, “we don’t need couples therapy, he needs individual therapy.”

What does Rob think? Watch the full clip above for more, including just why Behrs might be right with her assessment.

In this next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation, Behrs gifts her longtime friend Lauren, the rock of her college friend group who has always supported her dreams of becoming an actress, with a special makeover to her Buena Park, California home. After some demo with Mariano and Soto, Behrs takes host Nischelle Turner on a field trip to the UCLA Department of Theater where she got her acting start.

Season 3 has already seen Phil Keoghan, Max Thieriot, and JB Smoove gift a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success. Still to come is NFL player Damar Hamlin.

