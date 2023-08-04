We might not know when we’ll see Max Thieriot as Bode Leone back in a firehouse — strikes aside, Fire Country Season 1 ended with him back in prison — but the actor himself sets foot in one in the August 4 episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Thieriot brings Survivor‘s Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano to the local fire station, where he can live out a dream “every kind at one point or another [had] … to be a fireman.” There, Thieriot asks volunteer fire captain Steve Balich, “Is there anything we can do? Like, can we put him through some drills? Let’s get him in some gear, make him jump in a fire shelter?”

Watch the full video above to see Thieriot and Mariano race to put on turnouts and who wins, plus more.

Secret Celebrity Renovation returns for its third season of celebrities gifting a surprise home renovation to a meaningful person who helped guide them to success with back-to-back episodes on Friday, August 4 at 8/7c on CBS. First up is The Amazing Race and Tough as Nails host Phil Keoghan, then Thieriot. (The Amazing Race returns for its 35th season with 90-minute episodes on Wednesday, September 27 at 9:30/8:30c.)

In the Fire Country star’s episode, he returns to his hometown of Occidental, California, to surprise his childhood best friend, Josh, a local firefighter, with the home renovation of his dreams. Thieriot shows host Nischelle Turner around some of his old stomping grounds, then takes Mariano to the local fire station for some training drills. The design team includes home improvement contractor and television personality Mariano and interior designer Sabrina Soto.

Secret Celebrity Renovation, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, August 4, 8/7c, CBS