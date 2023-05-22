CBS is set to sizzle this summer with exciting announcements of premiere dates for returning and new reality series.

The highly anticipated return of Secret Celebrity Renovation on Friday, July 28, from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m. is kicking off the original summer lineup. Afterward, prepare for Big Brother‘s 25th season premiere on Wednesday, August 2, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. Superfan, the thrilling musical game show, will now debut on a new day and time, Wednesday, August 9, from 9:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Lastly, brace yourself for The Challenge: USA on Thursday, August 10, from 10:00-11:00 p.m.

Check out the schedules below.

Secret Celebrity Renovation, Friday, July 28

9:00-10:00 p.m.: Secret Celebrity Renovation returns to Friday nights. Hosted by Nischelle Turner, the series provides celebrities a hands-on opportunity to show gratitude to someone in their hometowns through a surprise renovation. This season’s featured celebrities include such names as NFL player Damar Hamlin, Phil Keoghan, actor and comedian JB Smoove, and Max Thieriot. Home improvement contractor and television personality Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano and interior designer Sabrina Soto return to the design team.

Big Brother Season 25, Wednesday, August 2

8:00-9:30 p.m.: In a special 90-minute episode, Big Brother premieres its milestone 25th season as a group of all-new Houseguests moves into the Big Brother House. Expect the unexpected this summer with a season full of twists, turns, and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons. Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays (8:00-9:00 p.m.), Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 p.m.), and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 p.m., live ET/delayed PT), featuring the evictions.

Superfan, Wednesday, August 9

9:00-10:00 p.m.: The new musical game shows Superfan with hosts Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight will feature contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most deserving supporters. Each episode features one music superstar as they crown their biggest fan. This season’s featured celebrities include Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull, and Shania Twain.

The Challenge: USA, Thursday, August 10

10:00-11:00 p.m.: MTV’s hit reality global franchise The Challenge: USA returns to CBS for its second season with two weekly episodes for its first three weeks – Thursdays (10:00-11:00 p.m.) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 p.m.). Beginning Thursday, August 31, the show will air only on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 p.m.) until its season finale. Fan favorites from CBS’ reality shows, including Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race, will compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives alongside some of The Challenge’s biggest reality titans.

Additional details about the upcoming seasons of Secret Celebrity Renovation, Big Brother, and the Challenge: USA will be announced soon.