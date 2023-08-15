’90 Day Fiancé’: Big Ed & Liz Reveal How Couples Therapy Saved Their Relationship

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods have certainly had an up-and-down relationship, having gone through at least 11 breakups. But the pair might have finally found a solution to their problems.

Brown and Woods are one of the couples participating in TLC‘s new spin-off series 90 Day: The Last Resort, which follows several of the franchise’s couples taking part in a couples therapy retreat in an attempt to fix their relationships.

“Instead of watching us destroy ourselves, they actually brought in therapist help,” Brown told E! News. “For me, I’m really happy.”

The pair didn’t reveal exactly how things went in the new series, but they hinted that all was well. “I’m still wearing a ring,” Woods noted, with Brown adding, “I don’t have a ring yet.”

Brown and Woods previously called off their engagement during Happily Ever After?, but it seems the therapy in The Last Resort worked well enough to give things another shot.

“It’s just crazy how much we’ve grown and have learned from each other,” Woods stated. “We not only learned things that we needed to deal with together, we needed to learn things about ourselves that we needed to work on individually. So it was couples therapy, but then it was also individual therapy.”

Brown added, “We’re in a great place,” noting how he’s learned to become a “better listener.”

“And just being more in tune with what makes me happy because you realize in a relationship, you expect the other person to tow the load and make you happy, and you have to really be happy within yourself to contribute to your partner,” he continued.

The couple have had several dramatic arguments featured on the TLC reality series, often involving Brown accusing Woods of cheating. One confrontation even saw Brown accusing Woods of hooking up with one of her female co-workers.

“It was me,” Brown confessed when asked what it was that continued to drive them apart. “But insecurities, all that jealousy, all that stuff is gone. We’re not dealing with that anymore.”

“Leaving the therapy bootcamp, the craziness of all of it, we came out with a clear, fresh start,” added Woods, saying, “for us, it’s been the best thing that we could have ever done.”