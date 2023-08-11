’90 Day: The Last Resort’: Asuelu Admits to Cheating on Kalani

The latest 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort, is set to premiere next Monday, August 14, and we already know some juicy details regarding one of the couples.

In a new clip shared by ETOnline, fan-favorite couple Asuelu and Kalani open up to a group of therapists about their relationship problems. We see the other castmates’ shocked reactions as Kalani reveals there have been “issues with infidelity” and that they’re trying to work things out for their family.

An emotional Asuelu then breaks into tears as he basically admits to cheating on Kalani. “I know what I did is really bad,” he confesses. “And I feel like the reason why we are here is because of me. I just need to get the answer of my own problems that I have.”

The couple met while Kalani was on vacation in Samoa and got pregnant. Asueu later moved to the United States to be with Kalani, and the pair now have two children together, Oliver and Kennedy. They have been featured in several seasons of the long-running TLC reality series.

End of the line! Can these #90DayFiance couples survive their time on #TheLastResort? Tune in Monday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/PD4DN9Hhuu — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 10, 2023

Fans have been speculating for a while now that Kalani and Asuelu are separated. In September last year, Asuelu posted a TikTok comedy skit captioned “When people know that I’m single.” And Asuelu hasn’t featured in any of Kalani’s recent Instagram posts.

90 Day: The Last Resort will see several 90 Day Fiancé couples who have reached their breaking point taking part in a couples retreat program to help fix their relationships. In addition to Asuelu and Kalani, the cast includes Angela and Michael, Yara and Jovi, and Liz and Big Ed.

Angela previously told ET, “I think this show is gonna knock everybody out the park because this is the first time couples meet [for] two weeks and live together on an island, not meet at the tell-all. I get chills thinking about it. I’m very excited… even though some outcomes are bad, some are good, and mine, you just don’t know ’till you see it.”

90 Day: The Last Resort, Premieres, Monday, August 14, 9 pm ET/PT, TLC