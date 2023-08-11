How ‘Big Brother’ Addressed Luke Valentine’s Removal For Using N-Word

Earlier this week, Big Brother contestant Luke Valentine was removed from the house for using the N-word, which was picked up by the cameras on the show’s 24/7 live feed.

Thursday’s (August 10) episode addressed the situation, showing the moment producers called Valentine to the Diary Room and the subsequent reaction of his fellow houseguests upon his removal.

Contestant Reilly Smedley delivered the news to the rest of the house, reading a note provided to her by the show’s producers. “Due to violating the Big Brother code of conduct by using a racial slur, Luke has been removed from the house and will no longer be participating in the Big Brother game,” Smedley read. “The game goes on and the live vote and eviction will continue as scheduled.”

The shocked players then discussed the situation, with Cory Wurtenberger trying to explain what happened.

“It was directed toward me in a very casual, using it between friends kind of way, and I think the reaction was, ‘Yo, you gotta go to bed man,'” Wurtenberger shared (per Variety). “I walked out like, ‘Did I just hear that?'”

Jared Fields and Hisam Goueli were also present when Valentine used the slur. When it happened, Valentine covered his mouth and laughed before changing the word to “dude” instead. Goueli told the house he didn’t hear the slur.

“Listen, I respect exactly what you’re saying Cory, but considering what the situation was, it’s not fair, I think, to try to have this as a family convo,” Fields said following Valentine’s removal. “I’ve had friends like Luke in the past… It’s really weird to try to have that conversation. That’s why I didn’t tell anybody.”

Fields continued: “I don’t associate ignorance with malice. Whether Luke meant it in that way or not, it was rules and regulations, and we were told them clearly before walking into this house. I completely understand the decision, and I also understand there’s consequences to every action you make.”

“It’s just hard trying to help people understand where you’re coming from, especially being the only Black male in this house,” he added. “With that being said, Luke I hope you the best bro, and I really hope it was a learning situation for you.”

Addressing Valentine’s removal, CBS said in a statement, “Luke violated the Big Brother code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house.”

Despite Valentine’s exit, the first eviction vote of the season still went down as planned, with molecular biologist Kirsten Elwin receiving the most votes and leaving the house.