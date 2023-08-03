‘Survivor’ Legend Cirie Fields Joins the Cast of ‘Big Brother 25’

Big Brother 25 premiered last night (August 2) with 16 brand new houseguests and a surprise 17th addition in the form of Survivor legend Cirie Fields.

Cirie, a four-time Survivor veteran, was officially added to the cast at the end of the season premiere, which aired live on CBS. She joined her son, Jared Fields, who was previously announced as one of the Big Brother 25 cast members. It’s unclear right now whether Jared knew his mother would be part of the cast or not.

The Survivor connections don’t end there, as another cast member is Cory Wurtenberger, the brother of Survivor 42 castaway Zach Wurtenberger, who was voted out first on his season. It wasn’t a great start for the Survivor relatives, though, as both Jared and Corey ended up on the block alongside Kirsten and Felicia.

Cirie was unleashed on the house as part of this season’s twist, which involves the “Big Brother Multiverse.” The episode opened with former houseguests Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande breaking in and setting off a “Time Laser,” which split the house into four sections, the BB Comicsverse, the Humiliverse, the Scaryverse, and the Scrambleverse.

No stranger to reality-tv, Cirie previously competed on four seasons of Survivor, an episode of the USA Network reality game show Snake in the Grass, and the first season of the Peacock reality series Traitors, which she won.

On Survivor, Cirie first appeared on Survivor: Panama back in 2006, where she finished in fourth place. She returned in 2008 for the Fans vs. Favorites season Survivor: Micronesia, where she placed in third. Her third appearance came in Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2010, finishing in 17th place, and her final appearance came in Survivor: Game Changers, where she was eliminated in sixth place without receiving a vote.

Cirie also becomes the first Survivor player to go on to play Big Brother, after former houseguests Hayden Moss and Caleb Reynolds went the other way from Big Brother to Survivor.