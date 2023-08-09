‘Big Brother’ Houseguest Sparks Outrage After Using Racial Slur in Live Broadcast

Big Brother seems to be in some hot water again as the hidden camera reality competition sparks outrage over a houseguest’s use of the N-word.

In a conversation between Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam Goueli on Tuesday night, Luke Valentine began speaking and casually let the racial slur slip before quickly realizing what he’d done, as captured on the live feeds. The 30-year-old white illustrator from Florida said, “We’re in the G’s room, [N-word]!” before slapping his hand over his mouth and saying, “I’m sorry.”

Appearing shocked behind him, Cory and Hisam were speechless. In footage captured following the incident, Luke spoke directly to Jared, who is a Black houseguest, about the situation. Together they chatted about the context of the initial conversation and how the word makes white people more uncomfortable; as Jared said, “I don’t give a f**k.” But Jared did add, “Yeah, right, I should’ve made you feel uncomfortable real quick, like, ‘Whoa, bro, what did you just say?'”

The incident has raised a debate among viewers who took to social media to express their upset over Luke’s casual use of the word. As the conversation between Luke and Jared continued, Luke noted, “Well, I’m in trouble now. I’ve been in worse trouble.” Whatever that means.

Below, see some of the fan reactions as they call to have Luke removed from the game:

“when do you want luke removed from the house?” #bb25 pic.twitter.com/n3CHovJSK4 — e dizzle (@unusuallyeric) August 9, 2023

If Luke isn’t getting expelled (I doubt), he needs an automatic nomination or something. Let me see the rule book-#BB25 pic.twitter.com/PNhGEbPRbd — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) August 9, 2023

big brother don’t play with me i want luke outta there NOW #bb25 pic.twitter.com/3PJpJktfRH — destinee ☆ berzatto (@petalsinterlude) August 9, 2023

they’re really overlooking luke saying a slur to talk shit about kirsten again #bb25 pic.twitter.com/lxM0zmLMBT — jolt (@meltborne) August 9, 2023

cody tell literally any other black person in this house that luke said the n word please i need the house on his ass #bb25 pic.twitter.com/DYtpCDlfPj — anna🧍🏽‍♀️ (@minxyard) August 9, 2023

lmaooook luke saying the n word immediately apologizing as feeds kept going hasim and cory being so stuck cause they couldn’t believe he just said that so he just left the room oh yeah that man needa go like yesterday so kirsten can stay cause uh uh #bb25 pic.twitter.com/Zeqy1Mj59R — kristen (not crystal) yellowjackets shish-kabob 🍡 (@lordesbbqribs) August 9, 2023

It’s Kyle and Luke’s blanket of shame after doing something racist… #bb25 pic.twitter.com/HaoyejDTXD — Ya girl Kat 🌸 (@bbygirlkattt) August 9, 2023

