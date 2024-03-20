M. Emmet Walsh Dies: ‘Knives Out’ & ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Actor Was 88

Kelli Boyle
M Emmet Walsh attends the premiere of Lionsgate's
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Longtime character actor M. Emmet Walsh has died at the age of 88. The actor, known for his roles in films like Knives Out, My Best Friend’s WeddingBlade RunnerThe JerkRomeo + Juliet, and more, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, March 19.

Walsh’s manager, Sandy Joseph, said he died at Kerbs Memorial Hospital in St. Albans, Vermont, per Entertainment Tonight.

Walsh has been a working actor in Hollywood since his first role in 1969 in Alice’s Restaurant. He racked up over 200 onscreen credits throughout his long career.

More to come on this developing story…

M. Emmet Walsh

