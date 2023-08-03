CBS‘ fall schedule might look a bit different in 2023 (due to the writers and actors strikes), but it’s kicking off around the same time as usual.

It begins on Thursday, September 14, a night of all-reality TV with new show Buddy Games joining the already in-season Big Brother and The Challenge: USA, and features premieres and special one-night-only presentations of CBS originals into October and November. Plus, there will be a mini-marathon for NCIS‘ 20th anniversary on September 25.

Paramount Network‘s Yellowstone comes to CBS for a broadcast run starting on Sunday, September 17, while Paramount+‘s FBI True and SEAL Team will air beginning Tuesday, October 3, and Thursday, November 2, respectively. Also coming in November is the U.K. version of Ghosts.

Check out CBS’ fall 2023 premiere dates below.

Thursday, September 14

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother (Live Show)

9:00 p.m.: Buddy Games (CBS Series Debut)

10:00 p.m.: The Challenge: USA

Saturday, September 16

8:00 p.m.: NCIS (Encore Episode)

9:00 p.m.: 48 Hours (36th Season Premiere – Two Back-to-Back Episodes)

Sunday, September 17 (NFL on CBS Football Doubleheader)

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes (56th Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Yellowstone (CBS Broadcast Run Starts with Season 1, from Paramount Network)

10:30 p.m.: Big Brother

Sunday, September 24

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: Yellowstone (Two Back-to-Back Episodes)

10:00 p.m.: Big Brother

Monday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: NCIS 20th Anniversary Mini-Marathon (One Time Only)

Wednesday, September 27

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (45th Season Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (35th Season Premiere)

Friday, September 29

8:00 p.m.: Fire Country (Two Encore Episodes Back-to-Back)

10:00 p.m.: Classic Blue Bloods Episode

Monday, October 2

8:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night (One Time Only)

9:00 p.m.: Lotería Loca (CBS Series Debut)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS (Encore Episode)

Tuesday, October 3

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother

9:00 p.m.: FBI True (Broadcast Debut, from Paramount+)

10:00 p.m.: FBI (Encore Episode)

Monday, October 9

8:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night (One Time Only)

9:00 p.m.: Lotería Loca

10:00 p.m.: NCIS (Encore Episode)

Friday, October 13

8:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night

9:00 p.m.: Raid the Cage (CBS Series Debut)

10:00 p.m.: Classic Blue Bloods Episode

Thursday, November 2

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother

9:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Encore Episode – One Time Only)

9:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Encore Episode – One Time Only)

10:00 p.m.: SEAL Team (Returns to CBS with Season 5, from Paramount+)

Friday, November 3

8:00 p.m.: Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

9:00 p.m.: Raid the Cage

10:00 p.m.: Classic Blue Bloods Episode

Saturday, November 11

8:00 p.m.: NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) Championship Game

10:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (Encore One Time Only Episode)

Thursday, November 16

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (Encore Episode)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (Encore Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Ghosts U.K. (Two Back-to-Back Half-Hour Episodes)

10:00 p.m.: SEAL Team