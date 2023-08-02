A man has been charged in connection with the death of Everwood actor Treat Williams who was killed in a road traffic accident June 12 when his motorcycle was in collision with a car.

A statement released by the Vermont State Police (per The Hollywood Reporter) reveals that the Bennington County State Attorney completed its review and charged Ryan Koss with “grossly negligent operation with death.” Koss was processed and released on Tuesday as he awaits his arraignment on September 25 at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

The Attorney’s report also confirmed Williams’ cause of death, stating that Koss’ vehicle “turned into the path of Mr. Williams’ motorcycle,” causing “critical injuries” to the actor, who was “subsequently pronounced dead” at a nearby hospital. The medical examiner determined that “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash” caused the death.

According to the initial police report, Koss suffered minor injuries from the collision and did not need to be hospitalized. The original report also stated that Koss “stopped, signaled a left turn and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams,” who was “unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle.”

Williams, who was best known for playing Dr. Andy Brown on The WB’s Everwood from 2002 to 2006, most recently starred in HBO’s We Own This City. He filmed his final television role in Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming Feud: Capote’s Women.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it,” his family said in a statement at the time of his passing. “It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”