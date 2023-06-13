Treat Williams Dies: ‘Everwood,’ ‘Blue Bloods’ & More Memorable TV Roles

Treat Williams, known for his TV roles on Everwood and Chesapeake Shores, has died at the age of 71 after a motorcycle accident on June 12.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” his agent Barry McPherson told People. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s,” he continued. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

When it came to the role that taught him the most and he’s taken with him to others, Williams pointed to Andy Brown on Everwood when talking to TV Insider in 2019. “[He] was a really lovely guy, and because it was a regular part in a regular series, which I’d never really done. I was learning how to come in and bring more of myself to work,” he explained. “The more of yourself you bring to a TV role, the less work you have to do to squeeze yourself into character. I thought it was great I could [act] as though I had been that doctor and these things had happened to me, but I basically played me.”

Scroll down for a look at some of his memorable TV roles (with reflection from the actor on a few), from Good Advice to Heartland, from Everwood to Blue Bloods..