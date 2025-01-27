While right now Scott Wolf is all over TV screens on Doc, playing, as he puts it, “kind of like two characters, a private one and a public one.” That’s kind of full circle for him, since he got his start playing twins on Kids Incorporated in 1991.

“I played twins tight out of the gates, complicated stuff,” he recalled when he recently stopped by TV Insider. (Watch the full career look-back above.) That show was where he met Jennifer Love Hewitt, with whom he’d go on to work on Party of Five. “Really fun, a little stressful because it was my first time with a big speaking role.”

Wolf also appeared in eight episodes of Saved by the Bell between 1990 and 1992 — but he was only ever technically an extra. He explains, “I had just gotten to Los Angeles. I had never really spent time on film sets, so I wanted to do some background work because I knew it was a good way to just be in the environment. Everybody else was looking at Teen Beat and their Sony Walkman — and that ages me a lot, by the way. And I was just kind of studying, watching what everybody was doing and learned a lot.”

After various guest spots came the role that “changed everything” for Wolf, Party of Five, from 1994 to 2000. “I’m still incredibly proud of being part of that show. Began my career really in earnest. It was such a beautiful experience on and off camera,” he shares. “Second family with that whole cast, still in touch with all of them. Some of the best times in my life. Really kind of learned in many ways how to be an actor and how to be a person in public life who people knew and reshaped every part of my life in really, really great ways.”

He then starred on Everwood, working alongside the late Treat Williams. “He and I were antagonistic with each other on the show, which was fun,” shares Wolf. “If I could go back, it would be fun to play a role that was much more sort of joined with him because most of our on-camera stuff was contentious, but he was a wonderful human being, and I had been a fan of his work for years and years and years.”

Right after that came The Nine, which he and executive producer Hank Steinberg (who also works on Doc) think of as one of the “ones that get away from you that you feel like really deserved a chance but didn’t get it.” It only had one season.

Other roles after that include another short-lived show, V, a guest arc on NCIS (which he says he’s recognized for a lot), Perception, and The Night Shift. Before Doc, he spent four years on Nancy Drew.

“I sort of took on a bit of a mentor, sort of surrogate dad role [for Kennedy McMann] while we were up in Vancouver, especially during pandemic time. And she leaned into me that way, which I loved,” says Wolf. “She was stepping into something that I stepped into with Party of Five, which was you’re about to go from complete anonymity to very much not that, and it’ll all be rooted in this work that you love, but it’s a lot.”

He then reunited with his Party of Five costar Lacey Chabert for Hallmark’s A Merry Scottish Christmas, once again playing siblings. That was “100 percent about working with Lacey again,” he admits. “We also created, I really think, a beautiful little holiday story. We knew we wanted to play siblings. We knew we wanted to work together again. … That was the whole point of it in the beginning. Obviously, once we got there, the point was to make a great film that people would love. And I really think we did that, too.”

Watch the full video above for much more from Wolf on these roles and others.