Scott Wolf Looks Back on ‘Everwood’ & Working With Treat Williams

Right now, Scott Wolf is on our screens as a doctor on the new Fox drama Doc — and he’s hiding quite the secret — but it’s far from the first drama he played a medical professional. Eleven years ago, he starred as Dr. Jake Hartman on Everwood, which ran four seasons (ending in 2006).

When TV Insider recently spoke with Wolf, we had to ask him about his time on that teen drama. “Everwood was a really wonderful experience. Moved my wife and I to Utah, where we still live. Was my first doctor role,” he recalled. “I’ve now played four. Some amazing people on that show. Treat Williams, rest his soul, Chris Pratt, Greg Smith, Emily VanCamp, just like a beautiful cast of actors.”

He recalled it begin the first regular role he did after Party of Five (1994-2000); he had guest spots on Spin City and TV movies in between. “That kind of family drama, that kind of character-based show was what I had obviously cut my teeth on and loved more than anything,” he shared.

He loved working with Williams, who died in 2023. “Loved Treat and his wife and their kids. We became really good friends over the years and tragic, awful, awful, awful that he passed. He was a beautiful actor,” said Wolf.

“He and I were antagonistic with each other on the show, which was fun. If I could go back, it would be fun to play a role that was much more sort of joined with him because most of our on-camera stuff was contentious, but he was a wonderful human being, and I had been a fan of his work for years and years and years,” he admitted. “It was a gift to get a chance to work with him and get to know his family.”

