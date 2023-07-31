Keeping secrets is going to be especially difficult in the upcoming episode of Claim to Fame. The Episode 6 challenge features a makeshift lie detector test in which every contestant must partake, and TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the challenge in the video above.

The show features a cast of players with famous relatives. Each week, contestants fight to keep their celebrity relative’s identity a secret while trying to unveil everyone else’s “claim to fame.” Season 2 has already eliminated players with some huge names in their family. Week 1 saw the niece of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson get the chop (in a very dramatic fashion), with the subsequent weeks revealing more big names such as Dolly Parton and Eddie Murphy.

In the clip above, hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas lay down the ground rules for the challenge. As the elder Jo Bro states, Claim to Fame is basically “one giant investigation,” and now they’re taking that premise to the next level by sending each player into an interrogation room set up in the basement of the Claim to Fame house. There, players will take turns in the hot seat where they’ll be hooked up to a heart rate monitor and an IR scanner.

The interrogation will be led by the other players, who will be watching the player in the hot seat via video feed in a neighboring room. As Kevin and Frankie explain, the contestant in the hot seat can lie all they want, but everyone else will be able to see when their heart rate spikes.

Like the series at large, this challenge is all about keeping your secret while revealing the secrets of others. To win, the contestant must accurately “decipher the truth from the lies,” Kevin explains. “Because in this challenge you will have to write down whether or not the subject is lying about every single question.”

“Whoever proves themself to be the best detective walks away as the winner,” adds Frankie. At stake for the winner is immunity at the next guess-off, a winner’s clue, and “a major advantage in the next challenge.”

“Oh, you’re gonna want to win,” Kevin ominously says.

See the interrogation room in the clip above, plus see Karsyn in the hot seat ahead of tonight’s new episode.

Claim to Fame, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC