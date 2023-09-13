Could ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 3 Be Coming Sooner Than Expected?

Network and streaming television studios are relying heavily on reality TV for 2023-2024 programming as the writers and actors strikes press on. CBS, for example, is doubling the length of Survivor and The Amazing Race to fill up empty time slots, and where there isn’t a new episode of reality TV to air in the prime time slots, reruns of scripted programs will fill in the blanks. What does this mean for the so-far unconfirmed return of Claim to Fame over at ABC?

Claim to Fame Season 2 came to a close on Monday, August 28, with Nick Cannon‘s younger brother, Gabriel Cannon, being declared the winner. As of the time of publication, ABC has not renewed Claim to Fame for a third season. The season saw noteworthy ratings increase in Season 2. The first season, which premiered in July 2022, averaged 1.82 million viewers. Season 2 averaged 2.066 million viewers.

The list of famous names attached to Season 2’s contestants also hints at a greater general interest in the series (relatives of Dolly Parton, President Jimmy Carter, and Tom Hanks were some of the season’s biggest gets). The Kevin and Franklin Jonas-hosted competition also produced a couple of viral moments as fans reacted to the mysteries unfolding in each episode. And from our own perspective, we saw a massive increase in reader comments on Season 2 articles compared to Season 1.

By all accounts, Claim to Fame seems to have improved in its second season. With no end in sight for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, ABC will need to change some things up to account for the lack of returning shows (check out its fall 2023 lineup here). It’s hard to imagine ABC wouldn’t renew Claim to Fame for Season 3 when the show has a growing audience and the network isn’t in a position to lose more programming.

Assuming Claim to Fame‘s renewal is inevitable, could it come back for Season 3 even sooner because of the strikes? Like any TV and film production trying to plan its future right now, it’s complicated. The SAG-AFTRA strike rules do not apply to game shows, as those series operated under the Network Code agreement that’s active through 2024.

Daytime dramas, variety shows, and other unscripted series are also covered by the Network Code. That means SAG-AFTRA members can appear on game shows without penalty, and it means that non-union members (like most if not all of the Claim to Fame contestants) can compete in game shows without being banned from joining SAG-AFTRA in the future (the consequence of violating the guild’s strike rules as a non-member). This also allows for the eldest and youngest Jonas brother to host and promote the series without penalty.

The WGA writers strike has different rules. Many game shows employ WGA writers. Talk shows and game shows operate under the TV and theatrical contract as scripted TV and film writers, meaning the writers of The Drew Barrymore Show (which is under intense fire for resuming production this week), Jeopardy!, and more are on strike. Even though it seems like Claim to Fame is unscripted, there are scripts for certain moments. (Kevin and Franklin aren’t just winging it when describing the challenges to players. Think also about the “scenes” the brothers stage as funny bits in each episode. Those aren’t improvised either.)

If Claim to Fame employs WGA writers, the only way it can return to film Season 3 is if the show forgoes scripts entirely. Kevin and Franklin are witty guys; they could get by without a script. ABC could hypothetically ask the show to get back to work sooner so Season 3 could air later in the 2023-2024 season. But the question is, would the hosts return during the strikes? Many stars are refusing to work on any production, union approved or not, while the work stoppages are ongoing as a show of solidarity with the guilds.

Season 2 likely filmed before the strikes began, so the series had no issue airing as planned. (Season 2 premiered on June 26 as the writers strike was ongoing. The actors strike wouldn’t begin until July 14.) Season 3, however, likely hasn’t been filmed (the upcoming seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race completed filming before the strikes, which is why they can return with no issues). If Claim to Fame employs WGA writers and decides to cross the picket line by filming a scripted Season 3 mid-strike, it would be a direct violation of the rules. Anyone who writes for the series in the guild members’ stead would be banned from ever joining WGA in the future. It’s a choice ABC and Claim to Fame technically can make, but many in the business and beyond would see it as the immoral move.

To sum this all up: Yes, Claim to Fame could return for Season 3 sooner than expected because of the strikes. If Season 3 is, in fact, already filmed, then there’s no problem with debuting it while the strikes are ongoing. But we find that possibility rather unlikely. If it does employ WGA writers, the show’s creators will have a serious decision to make if/when Season 3 gets a green light mid-strike.