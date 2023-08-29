‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2: Each Celebrity Relative Revealed

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Claim to Fame Season 2 finale.]

Twelve nepo babies fight to keep the identities of their famous family members a secret in Claim to Fame Season 2, which came to a close on Monday, August 28 on ABC. And with the two-hour season finale came the final celebrity reveals.

Hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas, this season promised to be bigger and better than its predecessor by featuring bigger names than Season 1. With a former U.S. president, several music and comedy icons, and and more on the list, the series made good on its promise.

In the premiere, the 12 contestants of the Claim to Fame Season 2 cast introduced themselves by sharing two truths and a lie about their celebrity relative. The answers had to be formatted as how they’re related to this celebrity, what that celebrity is known for, and the biggest accolade to their name (notably, the contestants don’t have to use their real names in this game).

As viewers, we can use the internet to decipher clues from the episodes. But the contestants have no phones, no internet, no connection to the outside world, so they have to rely on their pop culture knowledge alone. And their collective knowledge has proven to be a bit unimpressive, leading to many of their downfalls.

Find out all of the other players’ claims to fame in the gallery below, plus who won the season.

