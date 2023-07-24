Beginning Friday, September 29, Prime Video will welcome fans of The Boys to Godolkin University in the spinoff series Gen V which follows a group of young Supes as they perfect their powers at the prestigious school, and a new trailer is teasing bloody good times.

The good times are juxtaposed with an eerie sense of danger though as Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) settles into academic life at the institution. During a sit down with what appears to be the Dean or some sort of authoritative figure at Godolkin (played by Shelley Conn), Marie is told that Godolkin has “trained the best and brightest young heroes since 1965” and that it’s “a safe space for you to thrive.”

“You could be the first top-ranked Freshman in history,” Conn’s character says enthusiastically. But Marie one-ups her, saying, “I think you meant to say first Black woman in The Seven.”

But will the prestige and college fun be worth the potential torment as Marie is told, “you have a target on your back” and that “there are dangerous evil people at that school.” Only time will tell. Marie and her fellow students are the first generation of superheroes to know the truth about Compound V and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given.

They’ll put their physical and moral boundaries to the test in order to rise in the school’s highly-coveted top ranking, and soon learn that ambition also comes with sacrifice. Along with Sinclair and Conn, the series features Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, and Jason Ritter. Additionally, The Boys stars Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne will reprise their roles in guest appearances.

Don’t miss the fun as the students must come to terms with what type of heroes they want to be when Gen V debuts on Prime Video this September.

Gen V, Series Premiere, Friday, September 29, Prime Video