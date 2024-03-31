Chance Perdomo’s Costars Honor Him After His Death at Age 27: ‘A Warm Soul’

Following Chance Perdomo’s death, his costars from Prime Video’s Gen V are mourning the loss on social media.

Perdomo, who played Andre Anderson on Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys, died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, according to a statement from his publicist. He was 27 years old.

“This hurts. A lot,” actor Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote on X on Saturday. “What a young, talented actor and a great friend — gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in Gen V. R.I.P., Chance.”

This hurts. A lot. What a young talented actor, and a great friend – gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in GenV. RIP Chance ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/gfiee3cMT3 — Patrick Schwarzenegger (@PSchwarzenegger) March 31, 2024

And when a fan replied to that post with a screenshot of Luke Riordan, Schwarzenegger’s character, hugging Andre, Schwarzenegger wrote, “Damn, that just made me tear up.”

Robert Bazzocchi, who plays Liam on Gen V, spoke highly of Perdomo in a statement released through Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television. “Wow. The first thing I said to him at the pilot table read was that he was one of my favorite actors on [Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, on which Perdomo played Ambrose Spellman]” Bazzocchi said, per People. “He’s a standout. So much talent and a warm soul. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, may he rest in peace.”

The Boys actor Jessie T. Usher, who reprised his role of A-Train on Gen V, honored Perdomo in his Instagram Stories, writing, “Tragic news. Rest in peace, Chance. Thank you for giving us Andre.”

And Antony Starr, who brought the character Homelander from The Boys to Gen V, also reacted to the news in his Instagram Stories, writing, “So g—ddamn tragic.”

Perdomo also got high praise from Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. “Chance was a gifted young actor lost too early. He was so great to work with on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Sarandos wrote on Instagram. “Everyone at Netflix is sending love and strength to Chance’s entire family and his big family of friends.”