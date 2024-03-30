Chance Perdomo, best known for his roles in Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has died at the age of 27.

Perdomo died in a motorcycle accident, according to Deadline. No one else was involved in the accident. “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask you to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother,” reads a note on behalf of Perdomo’s family and representatives shared with the outlet.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight,” Gen V‘s producers said in a statement.

“The entire Gen V family is devasted by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time,” Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said.

Perdomo was born on October 19, 1996 in Los Angeles, California, and moved to the British city of Southampton with his family when he was four years old. He moved to London and studied at the National Youth Theatre and Identity School of Acting and made his screen debut in the 2016 short film Longfield Drive, which explored racial profiling in the Californian city of Oakland. In 2017, he appeared in two more shorts, The Art of Trying (as a suicidal lonely teen) and The Importance of Skin (as a resident of a London council estate).

That same year, Perdomo guest starred on Hetty Feather, a children’s Victoria-era drama. He followed that up with episodes of detective dramedy Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators and the long-running mystery series Midsomer Murders in 2018. It was after the recognition of his empathetic portrayal of Jerome Rogers, the 20-year-old who took his own life after racking up a £1,000 debt, in the tragic real-life tale Killed By My Debt in 2018—he was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for Best Leading Actor in 2019—that he was cast in Netflix‘s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Ambrose Spellman, the titular character’s British cousin placed under house arrest for trying to blow up the Vatican.

He followed that up with Gen V, playing Andre Anderson, who has magnetic manipulation capabilities, and he was set to return with the rest of the cast for Season 2. According to Deadline, production is going to be delayed.

Perdomo’s other credits include podcast series The Cipher, films After We Fell, After Ever Happy, and After Everything, and a voice role in TV series Moominvalley.