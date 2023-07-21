“If I don’t make it back, I want him to know I tried. Hell, I’m still trying,” Daryl (Norman Reedus) says to bookend the official trailer of his spinoff in The Walking Dead Universe.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon trailer was released as part of its presence at San Diego Comic-Con, and it offers a look at just what’s to come as the titular character leaves behind the Commonwealth (and America) for Europe. How’d he get there? “A bunch of bad decisions,” he says.

Once there, however, he’s tasked with delivering Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) somewhere safely because he’s “to lead the revival of humanity.” But Daryl is also being hunted (not to mention dealing with walkers, of course). Watch the full trailer above for much more.

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (premiering on September 10 on AMC and AMC+), “Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why,” according to the show’s official description. “The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

In addition to Reedus and Scigliuzzi, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, and Romain Levi. Scott M. Gimple, showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival serve as executive producers.

At Comic-Con, it was also announced that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was renewed for a second season (as was Dead City starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The first 10 minutes of the series premiere will be available on AMC+ beginning on Saturday, July 22.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 10, 9/8c, AMC and AMC+