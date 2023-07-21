‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoffs ‘Dead City’ & ‘Daryl Dixon’ Renewed for Season 2

There’s a lot more Dead coming.

As part of San Diego Comic-Con, AMC Networks announced that The Walking Dead spinoffs Dead City and Daryl Dixon have both been renewed for second seasons. This news comes two days before the Season 1 finale for Dead City (starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and ahead of the September 10 premiere of Norman Reedus‘ series.

“This next chapter in the Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said. “We can’t wait to bring Dead City fans back to the epicenter of Manhattan for more zip-lining action with Maggie and Negan. And, ahead of its debut, we’re thrilled to double down on Daryl as we bring the apocalypse to France, transforming Notre Dame, Pont du Gard and other iconic locales into an apocalyptic landscape unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

Dead City‘s first season follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) in post-apocalyptic Manhattan, filled with the dead and denizens who have made it their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series debuted in June as the #1 season premiere in the history of AMC+ in terms of viewership across all new and returning series.

Next up in The Walking Dead Universe is Daryl’s spinoff following him as he washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. Daryl Dixon tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Still ahead is the second half of the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead as well as the spinoff starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira set to premiere in 2024.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, July 23, 9/8c, AMC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 10, 9/8c, AMC