While The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 is airing on AMC, the cast will be busy filming the third season in Spain.

AMC announced on August 27 that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 was officially in production in Madrid. This followed the renewal announcement at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, during which Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and more of The Walking Dead Universe team debuted the official full-length trailer for Season 2, titled The Book of Carol.

There have already been casting updates for the third season in the time since, and The Book of Carol hasn’t even aired one episode. Here’s every update so far about Daryl Dixon Season 3, and stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest developments moving forward.

Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon renewed?

Daryl Dixon was renewed for Season 3 one month before its Season 2 premiere. The second season comes out Sunday, September 29 at 9/8c on AMC. New episodes will be available on AMC+ the same day as their network debuts.

Where is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 set?

The Book of Carol will take place in France just like Season 1, but Season 3 will move locations to Spain. At its core, Daryl Dixon functions to reveal how the Walker apocalypse affected other countries of the world, whereas The Walking Dead and most of its spinoffs have kept the focus on American cities and towns.

Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 currently filming?

Yes, the series is currently filming Season 3 in Madrid. AMC said in its August 27 announcement that filming will also feature “extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia, and Valencia regions, each providing a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world.”

What is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 about?

The logline for Season 3, as well as the official cast list, confirms that both Daryl and Carol make it out of Season 2 alive. Comments from the series creators also confirm that a reunion is imminent in the second season, making the reason that they end up in Spain the big mystery of Season 2.

“Season 3 follows Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love,” the logline reads. “As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

A highlight of the season will be the Caryl reunion. Just when it happens in the six-episode season is the most burning question.

“As we look forward to the show’s return for Season 2, we’re excited to be back on set with Norman, Melissa, and this great cast, alongside a fantastic local crew in Spain, whose expertise and creative vision are pivotal in bringing these landscapes to life and adding a new culturally rich dimension to the series,” showrunner David Zabel said when Season 3 began filming. “We’re excited for fans to witness the reunion of these two beloved characters in Season 2 and to continue crafting the next chapter in the ‘Caryl’ journey here in Spain.”

A new teaser for Season 2 released on September 15 features McBride’s Carol saying she has “come a very long way” while a shot of the Eiffel Tower appears. Daryl has been camped up in Normandy, just a 3-hour drive from Paris and a just over two-day journey on foot. The tagline is “fight to reunite.” Could they find each other in the first episode?

Together is the only way. #TWDCaryl premieres September 29th on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/B2jTjw1lu7 — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 16, 2024

Who is in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 cast?

In addition to Reedus and McBride, Daryl Dixon Season 3 stars Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay in series regular roles, with Candela Saitta and Hugo Arbués, among others, in recurring roles. It’s not yet known if Season 2 stars Clémence Poésy (Isabelle), Anne Charrier (Genet), Louis Puech Scigliuzzi (Laurent), Laïka Blanc Francard (Sylvie), Romain Levi (Stephane), and Eriq Ebouaney (Fallou) will be back for Season 3.

When does The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 come out?

Season 3 is slated for a 2025 release.

The series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, Angela Kang, Jason Richman, Dan Percival, and Steve Squillante, with Silvia Aráez and Jesús de la Vega joining as executive producers this season. Peregrinos SP24 provides Spanish production services for Season 3.

Is there a trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3?

Not yet, but you can enjoy the Season 2 trailer above in the meantime.

Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Called The Walking Dead: Caryl?

This may be a stretch, but each season so far has had a different name and the show’s social media hashtag for Season 2 has been #TWDCaryl, so it’s not entirely outside the realm of possibility that the series will decide to use that combined name for the first official season that will see this beloved duo as the true main characters. And if Season 1 is Daryl’s personal test, followed by Carol’s in Season 2, Caryl would be an apt name for Season 3 as it seemingly puts these two to the test together. Plus, that would be some great fan service to give a season a name like that.

That’s all there is to know for now regarding Daryl Dixon Season 3. Now, all there is to do is sit back and relax and enjoy The Book of Carol.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+