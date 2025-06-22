A new fight begins on September 7, according to AMC’s new teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. That’s the premiere date for the spinoff drama’s Spain-set third season.

“I felt like something got lost, a chance to really have something,” Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) says in the teaser.

“First you survive what happened to you, then you start living again,” Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) says.

The teaser also gives fans a glimpse of a new character — named Paz, according to Deadline — played by Alexandra Masangkay. “When the world was falling apart, I lost all hope,” that character says.

As AMC Networks said in a previous press release, Daryl Dixon Season 3 follows Daryl and Carol “as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love.”

That press release gave only vague details about Daryl and Carol’s journey to come: “As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

Season 3’s production was set in Madrid, Spain, and the regions of Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions served as filming locations, “each providing a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world,” AMC Networks said.

The Season 3 cast also includes Eduardo Noriega and Óscar Jaenada as series regulars — playing characters named Antonio and Fede, per Deadline — and Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usín, and Stephen Merchant as guest stars.

A previous Season 3 teaser offered a brief shot of Merchant in character as Daryl and Carol wended their way through an overgrown London.

“I was ready to give up. I thought it was all over,” Daryl says to his companion in that clip.

“You and me both,” she responds.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3’s executive producers are Reedus, McBride, showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, Angela Kang, Jason Richman, Dan Percival, and Steve Squillante, plus Silvia Aráez and Jesús de la Vega from Ánima Stillking.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, September 7, AMC & AMC+