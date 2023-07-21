Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Sets Season 2 Premiere

The FX docuseries following Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds‘ stewardship of the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC and the community of Wrexham will be back this fall.

FX has announced that Welcome to Wrexham will premiere its second season on Tuesday, September 12 at 10/9c on FX (and be available to stream the next day on Hulu). In the docuseries, McElhenney and Reynolds navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. It tracks the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as the two Hollywood stars guide the future of the town’s historic football club.

It was in 2020 that the two purchased the fifth tier Red Dragons in hopes of turning it into an underdog story that the whole world could root for. After a painful elimination in the playoffs, Season 2 continues to follow the club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League. Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community.

Executive producers for Welcome to Wrexham are McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey, and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Alan Bloom, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Jordan Wynn. The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures.

This news comes after the docuseries was nominated for six Emmys: Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera), and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera). Wrexham AFC is also embarking on their first U.S. tour of non-competition “friendly” matches against Chelsea, Manchester United, and others.

Welcome to Wrexham, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 12, 10/9c, FX