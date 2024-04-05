NCAA Women’s Final Four 2024 TV Schedule & Preview

The NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament is coming down to two epic matchups in the Final Four at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The first semifinal has the NC State Wolfpack vs. the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks. The underdog Wolfpack upset Stanford in the Sweet 16 and then Texas in the Elite 8, while the Gamecocks hope to complete a perfect season and win their second national title in three years.

In the second semifinal, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, looks to add a national championship to her long list of accomplishments. The Hawkeyes are coming off an Elite 8 win over LSU, avenging their loss in the 2023 championship game and scoring the biggest women’s college basketball TV audience ever. They’ll face a tough test in Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies, one of women’s college basketball’s most venerable programs.

ESPN’s lead commentator team of play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco, analyst Rebecca Lobo and reporter Holly Rowe call the action. ESPN’s Megacast presentation features alternate viewing options on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The winners from the Final Four meet Sunday in the national championship game on ABC.

NCAA Women’s Final Four 2024 TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Friday, April 5

7/6c: NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four: Semifinal 1: No. 3 NC State vs. No. 1 South Carolina, ESPN/ESPN+ & ESPN2/ESPN+ Megacast

9/8c: NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four: Semifinal 2: No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn, ESPN/ESPN+ & ESPN2/ESPN+ Megacast

Sunday, April 7

3/2c: Championship Game, ABC/ESPN+ & ESPN/ESPN+ Megacast