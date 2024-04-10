The Masters 2024 TV Schedule on ESPN & CBS

Ryan Berenz
Comments
Jon Rahm Masters 2023
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Amen Corner. Butler Cabin. The azaleas. The green jacket. “A tradition unlike any other.”

Golf’s first major of 2024, the 88th Masters Tournament, tees off at hallowed Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia with the first round on Thursday, April 11.

Jon Rahm (pictured) faces Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and more of the world’s best as he aims to become the first repeat champion since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. (Woods will likely appear at the Masters, but having played little competitive golf in the past year, don’t expect a miracle charge up the leaderboard.)

While the Masters is steeped in tradition, Augusta National isn’t afraid to tinker with the course layout to keep pace with today’s longer hitters. This year, the par-5 second hole (“Pink Dogwood”) has been lengthened by 10 yards.

The first and second rounds are on ESPN (streaming on the ESPN App), and the third and final rounds are on CBS (streaming on Paramount+). Coverage also streams live on Masters.com.

All Times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, April 11
First Round: 3/2c, ESPN

Friday, April 12
Second Round: 3/2c, ESPN

Saturday, April 13
Third Round: 3/2c, CBS

Sunday, April 14
Final Round: 2/1c, CBS

